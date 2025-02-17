Brokerages Set TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) PT at $30.14

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of TechTarget from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of TechTarget from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $462.28 million, a PE ratio of -37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 139.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.49. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $33.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 12,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

