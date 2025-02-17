Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Short Interest Up 20.8% in January

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the January 15th total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock remained flat at $31.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $26.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

