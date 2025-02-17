Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,995 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.1% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,343,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 506,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,489,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $106.63 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $107.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.