Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,995 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.1% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,343,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 506,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,489,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $106.63 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $107.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

