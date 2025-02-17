Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $64.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.63. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

