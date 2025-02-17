Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Stock Holdings Raised by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Cabot were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 577.1% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 269,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,096,000 after purchasing an additional 229,500 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter worth approximately $19,643,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 30.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 626,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,996,000 after purchasing an additional 146,179 shares during the period. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,228,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 57,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Stock Performance

Cabot stock opened at $86.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.21 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Cabot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CBT

About Cabot

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.