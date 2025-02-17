Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) Shares Acquired by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000.

Get Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of EYLD stock opened at $32.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $334.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $38.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.