Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ USAT opened at $10.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $758.41 million, a PE ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $12.94.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

