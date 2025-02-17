Capital Performance Advisors LLP Has $206,000 Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $366.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 5,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $1,309,864.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,797,302.40. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $368,689.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,677.18. The trade was a 10.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,964 shares of company stock valued at $20,622,925. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $256.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of -97.88 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.53. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $304.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

