Capital Performance Advisors LLP Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $728,000. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 85,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,143,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 69,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $427.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.22. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $321.29 and a 12-month high of $428.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

