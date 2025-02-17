Capital Performance Advisors LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 124.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:SMAR opened at $56.47 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $56.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -941.17, a P/E/G ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.17.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $56.50 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
