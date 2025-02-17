Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases 1,012 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 38,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $2,400,239.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $405,296,576.58. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $1,997,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,128,019.74. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,339,480 shares of company stock worth $578,221,285. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PLTR opened at $119.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.77. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $120.67. The company has a market cap of $271.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.19, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.