Capital Performance Advisors LLP Raises Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 438.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 319,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 41,254 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 867.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 74,518 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 139,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Stock Up 0.3 %

Invesco stock opened at $18.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.46. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 69.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

