Capital Performance Advisors LLP Raises Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 146.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $79.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $265.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

