Capital Performance Advisors LLP Sells 14,698 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,586,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,698 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 17.6% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $54,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
DFAC stock opened at $35.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.63.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
