Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives $25.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Capri Trading Down 0.5 %

Capri stock opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Capri has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.06.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Capri by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

