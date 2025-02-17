Carclo (LON:CAR) Trading Down 15.1% – Here’s Why

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 15.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.69 ($0.25). Approximately 793,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 201,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.20 ($0.29).

Carclo Stock Down 15.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 961.23. The company has a market cap of £14.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 30.13.

Carclo (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carclo had a negative return on equity of 61.91% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carclo plc will post 4.4999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carclo Company Profile

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries. The Aerospace segment supplies systems to the manufacturing and aerospace industries.

