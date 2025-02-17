CarGurus (CARG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect CarGurus to post earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $231.72 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CarGurus Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CARG opened at $39.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.59. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $41.33.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarGurus from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.41.

Insider Activity

In other CarGurus news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 4,678 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $167,378.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 195,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,005,545.10. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 10,570 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $378,194.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 95,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,438.58. This represents a 9.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,388 shares of company stock worth $2,204,338 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.