Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 34.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,827,000 after buying an additional 102,436 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 624.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CSL opened at $357.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $383.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $339.10 and a one year high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price target (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Carlisle Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In related news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,681.95. This represents a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total transaction of $121,937.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,623.94. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,475 shares of company stock valued at $541,219. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.