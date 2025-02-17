Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 69.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 465,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 83,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $65.19 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CARR

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.