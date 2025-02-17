Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $16,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1,825.6% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,197 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,294,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,090,000 after purchasing an additional 119,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $432.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $410.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.57 and a 12-month high of $445.17.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.76 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,765.72. The trade was a 19.25 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $192,208.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,761.11. This represents a 16.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

