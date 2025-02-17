Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Amphenol by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 98,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 25,007 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 50.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 268,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,477,000 after buying an additional 90,450 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in Amphenol by 315.1% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 294,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,209,000 after acquiring an additional 223,784 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 22.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $68.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $79.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

