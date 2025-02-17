Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 837,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,477 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $19,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,729,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 766.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 101,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 893,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,204,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA opened at $25.47 on Monday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $27.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.