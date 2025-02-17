Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,951,676.70. This represents a 6.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.83.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $133.51 on Monday. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $156.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.41.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

