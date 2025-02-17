Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 277,020 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,814,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 277,020 shares during the quarter. EnLink Midstream makes up 0.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $25,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENLC. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 99,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,291,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,320,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,832,000 after acquiring an additional 33,025 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 105,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 47,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. 45.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

ENLC opened at $14.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $16.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors cut EnLink Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

