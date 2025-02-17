Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 210,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new stake in South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.
South Bow Price Performance
Shares of SOBO stock opened at $24.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03. South Bow Co. has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $27.30.
South Bow Company Profile
South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.
