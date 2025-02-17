CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Down 11.1% in January

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,300 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 345,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 170.7 days.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CCDBF stock opened at $49.39 on Monday. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average is $55.10.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia segments. The CCL segment converts pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a range of decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications for government institutions and global customers in consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

