Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Short Interest Up 18.4% in January

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,190,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the January 15th total of 31,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

Celsius Price Performance

Insider Activity

CELH opened at $22.34 on Monday. Celsius has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $99.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $2,024,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,137,781.75. This represents a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Celsius by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 48.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 69.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

