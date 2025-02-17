Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Stock Position Reduced by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COR. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,394,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,863,000 after buying an additional 31,104 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Cencora by 108.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,648.88. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total value of $5,208,619.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 306,752 shares in the company, valued at $74,283,064.32. This trade represents a 6.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,187 shares of company stock worth $17,790,912. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of COR opened at $243.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $262.26.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COR. UBS Group upped their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.90.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

