Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Centuri from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Centuri from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

NYSE CTRI opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. Centuri has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centuri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Centuri during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Centuri by 39.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Centuri by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centuri during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

