Chemours (CC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chemours Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $16.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.02. Chemours has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $29.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chemours from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.11.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

