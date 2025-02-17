Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,140 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,478 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Cheniere Energy worth $69,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,438,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $978,047,000 after buying an additional 167,575 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 195.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,200,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $755,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,920 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 91.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,747,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $673,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,919 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 11.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,793,989 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $322,631,000 after purchasing an additional 178,318 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,664,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $357,638,000 after purchasing an additional 631,787 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $213.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.31 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.25.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

