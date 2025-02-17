Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Trimmed by Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.8% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 16.7% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $155.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.86 and its 200 day moving average is $150.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $279.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 67.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

