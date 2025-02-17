Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $154.88 and last traded at $155.32. Approximately 5,824,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 7,782,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Get Chevron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.86 and its 200-day moving average is $150.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.9% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.6% during the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,581,137,000 after buying an additional 3,203,899 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,844,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,431,429,000 after purchasing an additional 874,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.