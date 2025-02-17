Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $13.98 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $13,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $46,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank lifted its holdings in Hershey by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $157.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $211.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.24.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 50.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $171.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $150.00 to $134.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $41,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,936. This represents a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

