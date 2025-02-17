Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $14,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RJF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 20.8% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at about $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $159.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $104.24 and a 1-year high of $174.32.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $198,233.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,421 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,730.03. The trade was a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $1,594,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,755.36. This represents a 23.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,488. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RJF

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.