Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $10,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 171.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 206.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $68.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.10. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $72.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CMS. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMS Energy

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $64,116.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,564.50. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 28,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $1,893,187.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,285.15. This trade represents a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,386 shares of company stock worth $2,559,136. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.