Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $13,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,832,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 45,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,358,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,700,000 after buying an additional 238,222 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,897,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,237.38. The trade was a 47.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Hologic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Leerink Partners downgraded Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hologic

Hologic Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $63.24 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.19.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.