Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,395 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $12,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO opened at $110.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.54 and a 200 day moving average of $105.12. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.33 and a 52-week high of $114.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BRO. Bank of America raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.