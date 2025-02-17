Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 6,510 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $9,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 574,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 115,211 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $3,825,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 696.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 61,973 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $4,876,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INVH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.47.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $31.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 163.38%.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.