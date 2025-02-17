Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 8,706 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,706 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $10,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 307,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 42,630 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,852,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,793,000 after acquiring an additional 249,257 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE WY opened at $29.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 152.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

