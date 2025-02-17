China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Update

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 485,200 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 588,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 179.7 days.

China Gold International Resources Price Performance

JINFF stock remained flat at $6.04 during trading on Monday. China Gold International Resources has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

