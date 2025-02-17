China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Update

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 485,200 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 588,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 179.7 days.
China Gold International Resources Price Performance
JINFF stock remained flat at $6.04 during trading on Monday. China Gold International Resources has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00.
About China Gold International Resources
