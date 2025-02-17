China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Update

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,797,100 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the January 15th total of 2,275,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Literature Price Performance
CHLLF remained flat at $3.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48. China Literature has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $3.67.
China Literature Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Literature
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for China Literature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Literature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.