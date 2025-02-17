CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,902,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,051,184 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $158,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.0% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $59.86 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $62.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average is $51.17.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.69% and a return on equity of 85.03%. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 134.51%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

