CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 229,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33,763 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $45,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in IQVIA by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV stock opened at $193.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.62 and a 1-year high of $261.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $200.58 per share, for a total transaction of $255,739.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,739.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective (up previously from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.67.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

