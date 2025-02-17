CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,954,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,130 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $86,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in GFL Environmental by 60.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

Shares of GFL opened at $46.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average of $42.80. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $48.87.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -4.51%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

