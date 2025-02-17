CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 21,378 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,373,983 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,378 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises 2.4% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $717,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 571.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,069.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE:CM opened at $62.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.23.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.6912 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.