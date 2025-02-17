CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,409,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 533,449 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up 1.6% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $479,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 32.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 82,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 20,081 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,345.8% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 468,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 436,016 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,376,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 1,324.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,469,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,774,000 after buying an additional 3,225,543 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of SU stock opened at $39.53 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.399 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

