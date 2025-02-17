CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 534 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,777,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cameco were worth $194,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. M&G PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth $66,227,000. Segra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth $53,013,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,680,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,249,000 after acquiring an additional 839,077 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cameco by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,151,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,737,000 after purchasing an additional 664,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,132,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,592,000 after purchasing an additional 547,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $47.22 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.56 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.55.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

