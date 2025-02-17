CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 880,705 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,595,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 880,705 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BCE were worth $106,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 6.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in BCE by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in BCE in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its position in BCE by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BCE opened at $23.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 198.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.6965 dividend. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 2,350.00%.

BCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

