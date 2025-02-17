Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $699.43 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

